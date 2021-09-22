Only 198 potholes left in Bengaluru? So claims BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that so far, 1,334 potholes on the main roads have been filled up and only 198 remain. They will be covered in the next three days.

Gupta and the BBMP engineering team were however, unable to share the details of the number of potholes that have been filled up on the sub-arterial roads. Also, the claim of the BBMP that only 198 potholes remain on the main roads was not accepted by many citizens.

Gupta said the government had set a deadline of September 20 to fill the potholes and most of the works have been completed. He added that on a 1,344-km stretch in Bengaluru Smart City, Tender Sure and white-topping works are going on. Chief Commissioner also accepted that there are bad roads in Jayamahal, Marigowda, Richmond, Goruguntepalya, road opposite to Rajkumar Samadhi and Yeshwanthpur to Goruguntepalya, where asphalting will be done.