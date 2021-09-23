STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Balconies can’t be closed or modified: BBMP

In the circular, the BBMP reminded apartment complex residents and owners to adhere to the Building Bye-laws 2003 and National Building Code of India 2016 guidelines.

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a mother and daughter died in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion in an apartment complex in Devarachikkanahalli, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday issued a circular to all residential complexes to adhere to safety measures and not make alterations without seeking permission. 

In the circular, the BBMP reminded apartment complex residents and owners to adhere to the Building Bye-laws 2003 and National Building Code of India 2016 guidelines. Gupta asserted that after obtaining Commencement Certificate (CC) and Occupancy Certificate (OC), covering the balcony, modifying them or having additional structures is against the guidelines. It makes the space unsafe and is illegal. He said that despite the guidelines, it has been observed that there are many such violations across the city.  

“With respect to the above mentioned points..... these kinds of unsafe practices leading to danger in the construction of houses will not be permitted. If there is a need for modification at residential complexes or other buildings, pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities,” the circular said. 

Many apartment dwellers, however, are not happy with the circular and state that the grills installed by the builder in the balcony serve little or no purpose.   With the issue of the circular, the Town Planning section of the BBMP has also started the exercise of surveying all properties to mark out violations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp