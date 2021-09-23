Balconies can’t be closed or modified: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a mother and daughter died in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion in an apartment complex in Devarachikkanahalli, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday issued a circular to all residential complexes to adhere to safety measures and not make alterations without seeking permission.

In the circular, the BBMP reminded apartment complex residents and owners to adhere to the Building Bye-laws 2003 and National Building Code of India 2016 guidelines. Gupta asserted that after obtaining Commencement Certificate (CC) and Occupancy Certificate (OC), covering the balcony, modifying them or having additional structures is against the guidelines. It makes the space unsafe and is illegal. He said that despite the guidelines, it has been observed that there are many such violations across the city.

“With respect to the above mentioned points..... these kinds of unsafe practices leading to danger in the construction of houses will not be permitted. If there is a need for modification at residential complexes or other buildings, pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities,” the circular said.

Many apartment dwellers, however, are not happy with the circular and state that the grills installed by the builder in the balcony serve little or no purpose. With the issue of the circular, the Town Planning section of the BBMP has also started the exercise of surveying all properties to mark out violations.