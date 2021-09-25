STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tourists rue slow pace of road works at Nandi Hills

After a landslide was reported in Brahmagiri Hills, Rangappa Circle last month, the district administration had laid a temporary road to facilitate travel.

Published: 25th September 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The snail-paced road works taken up by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Chikkaballapur district administration at Nandi Hills has not just affected tourism, but has also made commute difficult. 

After a landslide was reported in Brahmagiri Hills, Rangappa Circle last month, the district administration had laid a temporary road to facilitate travel. “Business has been badly affected. Anyway, the pandemic took a toll on tourism.

The activities were slowly picking up, but now, due to the closure of roads, all such activities came to a halt,” said Raju, a resort and hotel owner in Nandi Hills. Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha said that the pace of work is slow because a lot of caution is being exercised. 

“I am hoping that it will be open for tourists by October end. PWD is executing the work at the cost of Rs 80 lakh. The underground and surface levels are being strengthened. A team of experts from Bengaluru were also brought to the site to assess the situation,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandi Hills
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp