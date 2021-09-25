Tourists rue slow pace of road works at Nandi Hills

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The snail-paced road works taken up by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Chikkaballapur district administration at Nandi Hills has not just affected tourism, but has also made commute difficult.

After a landslide was reported in Brahmagiri Hills, Rangappa Circle last month, the district administration had laid a temporary road to facilitate travel. “Business has been badly affected. Anyway, the pandemic took a toll on tourism.

The activities were slowly picking up, but now, due to the closure of roads, all such activities came to a halt,” said Raju, a resort and hotel owner in Nandi Hills. Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha said that the pace of work is slow because a lot of caution is being exercised.

“I am hoping that it will be open for tourists by October end. PWD is executing the work at the cost of Rs 80 lakh. The underground and surface levels are being strengthened. A team of experts from Bengaluru were also brought to the site to assess the situation,” he added.