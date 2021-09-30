Incomplete underpass near Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi Metro station leaves commuters in a fix

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on an underpass below the tracks of the Jnanabharathi railway station that would facilitate easy access to the Mysuru Road from Jnanabharthi BDA Layout stopped seven months ago severely inconveniencing residents here. Demands for compensation by civic utility agencies Bangalore Electricity Company Limited (BESCOM) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have allegedly brought work to a standstill here.

Work on the Rs 7-crore Road Under Bridge (RUB) commenced on August 21, 2020 with the Railways executing the project for BBMP as the bridge fell within its land. The BBMP is bearing the full cost of the project. However, work came to a complete standstill since February 28 this year.

74-year-old K M Siddaramu, president of the Jnanabharathi BDA Layout Association (IIIrd Block), has played a crucial role in ensuring such a bridge gets constructed by frequent interactions with different agencies. While he could not be reached for comment, his son and member of the Association, Manjunath told The New Indian Express, “Mysuru Road is just 300 feet away when one uses this bridge. However, it is a life-threatening risk for the public who make use of the half-complete bridge to reach the other side of the road. The path presently available by the side only permits passage by one individual.”

Along with residents of BDA Layout, those in neighbouring layouts including IB Layout and Nisarga Extension Layout were affected, he said. “Students of Darshan College and West Orchid School struggle to get there from this area while residents of Sri Pearl Apartment cannot even take their vehicles outside,” Manjunath pointed out.

Another resident of the BDA Layout BN Suresh said residents had keenly awaited the opening of the Jnanabharathi Metro station. “Finally, when it is in place, this incomplete RUB has prevented us from utilising it. We need to either take a 2.5 km detour via the Jnanabharati railway gate to use to reach Mysuru Road or travel 2 km along Dubasipalya to reach the main road.

Executive Engineer, Road Infrastructure, R R Nagar, Nandeesh told The New Indian Express, “The cost of the underpass was estimated to be Rs 7 crore and we have got that sanctioned. We have already handed over Rs 3.5 crore to the Railways to carry out the work. BESCOM now wants Rs 37 lakh to be paid to it for shifting its cables while BWSSB has asked for Rs 21 lakh to shift its pipelines. This has not been factored in. We are taking steps to get necessary approvals and arrange these sums for them. It is likely to be done in a week’s time.”

Despite repeated calls, none of the top railway officials were available for comment.