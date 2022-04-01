Karnataka HC summons Bescom MD over delay in shifting transformers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday summoned the Managing Director of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) over delay in shifting of transformers from footpaths in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raju Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation filed by Wing Commander G B Athri (retired) in 2020 with regard the shifting of transformers.

“Inspite of sufficient time granted by this court, the shifting of transformers from footpaths have not yet started. The delay in shifting of transformers affects the public at large, as all these are installed on footpaths which puts the public at risk. Let the Managing Director of Bescom appear before the court to explain the reasons for not getting the transformers shifted expeditiously,” the court said in the order while adjourning the hearing to next week.

Before this, the counsel of Bescom submitted that the work order was issued on March 17, 2022, with 18 months allotted to shift more than 5,245 transformers from footpaths.