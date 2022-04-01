Roadside drains in unoccupied KG Layout already in bad shape, say site buyers

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: With infrastructure work still on at Bangalore Development Authority's Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, a section of site owners are put off over the poor quality of work of the drains in Bheemanakuppe area (Block 6) which have started giving way.

They have formally complained to the BDA over the issue and a senior official has assured that it would be re-built if the construction is found to be bad.

The NPKL Progressive Front, which represents a section of site allottees, has submitted proof with pictures that adequate reinforcement has not been provided to the drain structure and pointed out this does not allow the concrete to bind.

"The spacing between the horizontal and vertical bars had to be 6 inches. However, in both cases, a spacing of 15 inches has been provided," alleged Sham Jujare of the Front. Low-grade concrete has been used, he charged.

Dr Padma Prasad, forum convenor said that due to the "substandard work" there was a honeycombing effect in the drain walls and this damaged them even before it was being used by the public. The drains were just built two years ago, she pointed out.

The Front has made a slew of demands to the BDA: To share the technical drawings of the drain structure, blacklist the concerned contractor and take the responsibility of setting it right, inspect all the works executed, and get them fixed from the concerned contractors.

A top BDA official told TNIE, "We will send a team to inspect the complaints at the earliest. If the complaints are valid, we will ensure the structures are demolished and rebuilt again."

