STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Corporators tussle over road repair in Bengaluru's Deewanarapalya

Locals said that owning to pressure from the public and following the direction of the corporators, the road near IISc's D Gate has been tarred but done in a haste.

Published: 04th April 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Patch works by BBMP have resulted in bumps on the road causing threat to commuters and an uncomfortable ride in Bengaluru | Ashishkrishna HP

Patch works by BBMP have resulted in bumps on the road causing threat to commuters and an uncomfortable ride in Bengaluru | Ashishkrishna HP

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While in some roads in the city, potholes have been repaired, in case of Deewanarapalya, Malleswaram, most of the roads are non-motorable. Locals said that owning to pressure from the public and following the direction of the corporators, the road near IISc's D Gate has been tarred but done in a haste, and they wished that the road was not done since it resulted in an incline.

Vivek M, a resident of Malleswaram, said the tussle between two corporators -- of ward numbers 46 and 36 -- for repairing the road in the area including the one near IISc has become a matter of concern. Malleswaram is a high-profile constituency as it under IT- BT minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

It is also important as many researchers and professors including reside in the area."The road and area in contention is worrisome as former corporator of ward 45 Jayapal stays there, but its management is under former corporator of ward number 36, Jayprakash. Due to their tussle, the road work has been pending for a long time and now it has been done in a haphazard manner," said another citizen. 

Reacting to this, Jayapal said that the work was delayed as the water and underground drainage pipelines were being laid and repaired, and added that there is problem between the corporators. Sixty per cent of the asphalting work has been completed and the rest will be done before the onset of monsoon, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
malleswaram Bengaluru Roads Bengaluru corporators
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp