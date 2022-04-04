Corporators tussle over road repair in Bengaluru's Deewanarapalya

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While in some roads in the city, potholes have been repaired, in case of Deewanarapalya, Malleswaram, most of the roads are non-motorable. Locals said that owning to pressure from the public and following the direction of the corporators, the road near IISc's D Gate has been tarred but done in a haste, and they wished that the road was not done since it resulted in an incline.

Vivek M, a resident of Malleswaram, said the tussle between two corporators -- of ward numbers 46 and 36 -- for repairing the road in the area including the one near IISc has become a matter of concern. Malleswaram is a high-profile constituency as it under IT- BT minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

It is also important as many researchers and professors including reside in the area."The road and area in contention is worrisome as former corporator of ward 45 Jayapal stays there, but its management is under former corporator of ward number 36, Jayprakash. Due to their tussle, the road work has been pending for a long time and now it has been done in a haphazard manner," said another citizen.

Reacting to this, Jayapal said that the work was delayed as the water and underground drainage pipelines were being laid and repaired, and added that there is problem between the corporators. Sixty per cent of the asphalting work has been completed and the rest will be done before the onset of monsoon, he added.