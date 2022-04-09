Bengaluru: Loco pilots seek safety near their workspot

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a brutal attack on an Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) attached to Krishnarajapuram Railway Station this week by three miscreants, all staff involved in train operations here have appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager in Bengaluru for protection from robbery and attacks near their workspot.

It has come to light that ALP Amar Singh was attacked with a sword on Tuesday night (April 5) and suffered head injuries. He filed an FIR against unknown persons at Ramamurthy Nagar police station. Loco-Pilots, Assistant Loco-Pilots (ALPs) and Train Managers (earlier called guards) at Krishnarajapuram are signatories to the letter written by Singh on Thursday.

It pointed out that the crew was asked to report for duty at night, and they feel unsafe due to the prevailing situation near their workspot. “Very often, incidents like snatching, robbery, attacks on people and hitting them without any reason occurs in this area, KJM lobby,” it said. The lobby or crew booking centre is on Platform 5 of the station.

The matter needs to be taken very seriously, and patrolling is needed as such incidents may not only cause loss of property but even loss of life, it stressed. Detailing the assault in the letter, Singh said he had completed his shift by 6pm and returned to his railway quarters. The attack occurred when he was heading to the market around 10pm for a domestic errand, near Jubilee School. Another ALP, Manoj Kumar, admitted him to nearby Koshys Hospital.

An ALP said, “Some drunk strangers stopped Amar Singh’s bike on the road and asked him to go to the station. He didn’t argue and turned his bike to do as told. Unfortunately, his bike stopped due to some problem. The men came running and hit him on his head.”