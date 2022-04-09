Fun in the sun

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Spring is here and so is the heat. Bengalureans are pulling out their picnic baskets and getting ready for a fun time, but with a twist. Making your picnic baskets, finding the right spot and a great ambience can be time-consuming. So, companies in the city have found an easier solution where people just have to show up at the location and have fun.

Taking it to the outskirts of the city are The Picnic Company run by Shwetha Gupta and Bhawna Rao. “When you book a picnic experience with us, all you have to do is show up at the venue, which is usually a farmhouse. We curate specialised go-to picnic hampers, and set up the picture-perfect fun-day out,” says Rao about the company which was started during the pandemic. “Coming out to an open space with birds chirping around you, and having a good time with friends and family felt like a great opportunity for many,” adds Gupta, who explains that their food partner is BLR Brewing Company and it can be customised as per one’s request. It is priced at Rs 10,999 onwards.

Hunan at Home’s biodegradable grill

Whether it’s in your backyard, a park or a farmhouse, all you have to do is let gifting brand Dottedi know about your interests. “We have a DIY picnic concept for small groups where we send everything, including platters of food. But the price goes higher if it’s a larger setup (four to six people) and requires table setting, picnic games and music,” says Naadia Mirza, co-founder and director.

It is priced at Rs 17,500. There’s also a treasure hunt picnic offered where the customer has to leave home at 6 am and follow the map to the secret location. “We provide a south Indian breakfast option at the location. You will be given a second clue when you reach the hilltop and when you come down, a spa session and goodie basket after the six-hour trek,” adds Mirza. It is priced at Rs 12,000 with the venue.

Making the picnic more advanced is Hunan at Home which delivers grilled meats and a one-time grill that is biodegradable. Owner Jagadish Menda explains, “Customers can order the grilled meats from the a la carte menu or they can opt for an entire package which comes with the grill itself. The package (priced at Rs 5,000) also includes soups, salads and a playlist by a DJ that you can listen to while enjoying the grilled meats with a beverage.”

