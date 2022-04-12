STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Return of live music

For musicians, this means many things.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As we write this, we are maintaining a cautious optimism that will most likely last us many years. After two years of online shows and the one-off intimate musical gathering that we took great pains and precautions to attend, it looks like the world might actually look a little closer to what we once knew as “normal”. 

For musicians, this means many things. First, their main sources of income — live stage shows — are coming back. Second, they regain their sense of identity as performing artists and enjoy a live response to their hard work. Third, with the promise of touring on the horizon, they get to interact with fans across the country directly. 

As for music fans, it is clear that no one will ever take the outdoors and social gatherings for granted again. While virtual concerts and workshops were once seen as a fun and new way to do things, they came with a clear set of gaps that only the energy of in-person performances can bridge. Today, there is no problem more joyful to solve than whether to catch a live gig in Whitefield or stay put in MG Road.  

It goes without saying: We are now used to living under rapidly changing conditions. We are used to getting in and out of lockdowns, and are adjusting to a hybrid model of work and learning. But music represents more than our day-to-day routine: it is a way to connect with friends, strike up new conversations, and enjoy art from around the world. We can only hope that this lasts. As the music industry gets back on its feet, opportunities are opening back up for venues, organisers, event managers, producers, songwriters, publicists, social media managers, and of course, the musicians themselves. Here’s to these doors staying open forever, and fans and artists enjoying a safe moment together after two long years of separation and isolation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp