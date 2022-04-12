Return of live music

Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam By

BENGALURU: As we write this, we are maintaining a cautious optimism that will most likely last us many years. After two years of online shows and the one-off intimate musical gathering that we took great pains and precautions to attend, it looks like the world might actually look a little closer to what we once knew as “normal”.

For musicians, this means many things. First, their main sources of income — live stage shows — are coming back. Second, they regain their sense of identity as performing artists and enjoy a live response to their hard work. Third, with the promise of touring on the horizon, they get to interact with fans across the country directly.

As for music fans, it is clear that no one will ever take the outdoors and social gatherings for granted again. While virtual concerts and workshops were once seen as a fun and new way to do things, they came with a clear set of gaps that only the energy of in-person performances can bridge. Today, there is no problem more joyful to solve than whether to catch a live gig in Whitefield or stay put in MG Road.

It goes without saying: We are now used to living under rapidly changing conditions. We are used to getting in and out of lockdowns, and are adjusting to a hybrid model of work and learning. But music represents more than our day-to-day routine: it is a way to connect with friends, strike up new conversations, and enjoy art from around the world. We can only hope that this lasts. As the music industry gets back on its feet, opportunities are opening back up for venues, organisers, event managers, producers, songwriters, publicists, social media managers, and of course, the musicians themselves. Here’s to these doors staying open forever, and fans and artists enjoying a safe moment together after two long years of separation and isolation.