BMTC's 183 BS4 midi buses to stop functioning

The manufacturers must ensure that there will be no repeat of such incidents, only then the buses will be operational.

A BMTC bus which recently caught fire in Bengaluru. | Express

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BMTCs BS4 midi buses which were in news for all the wrong reasons following three bus fire cases in the last three months, will not hit the road anytime soon.

BMTC Vice Chairman (VC) M R Venkatesh, has directed the Managing Director (MD) and the Chief Mechanical Engineer (CME) to get all the midi buses of the 2014 batch undergo a thorough check from the R&D team of Ashok Leyland to ascertain the root cause for the fire. 

The manufacturers must ensure that there will be no repeat of such incidents, only then the buses will be operational. In case there is a repeat of another bus blaze case even after the certification from the manufacturers, the CME and the depot manager will be held responsible and will have to undergo stringent action. The buses might go under the scanner from Monday onwards.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkatesh said that he has directed V Anbu Kumar, the MD and Srinivas, the CME to stop the operations of all the midi buses for the time being. Srinivas said, “After three buses gutted in the fire, the remaining 183 buses will come under intense checking from Monday.”

BMTC
