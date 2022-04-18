STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Road from Anchepalya will fill connectivity gap  

BMRCL and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board will submit the memo on behalf of the government along with the Jindal-Prestige concern.

Published: 18th April 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Metro Rail Track between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra on Tumakuru Road in Bengaluru. (File photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will shortly submit a Joint Memorandum to the High Court about a road being laid by the Prestige-Jindal Group from Anchepalya village, off Tumakuru Road, to facilitate easy access to the Chikkabidrakallu Metro station.  

BMRCL and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board will submit the memo on behalf of the government along with the Jindal-Prestige concern.  This will finally ensure a smooth solution to the issues faced by the Nagasandra-Madavar Line (Green Line extension) of Phase-II. 

The elevated 3-km Metro line will have three stations, Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidrakallu (earlier Jindal Nagar) and Madavar (formerly BIEC). Anchepalya residents had initially demanded a realignment of the line so that they could have Metro station closer to their area and refused to allow construction work for some time.

MS Channappagoudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions, BMRCL, told TNIE, “There were some issues pertaining to acquisition of land which will pass through the layout readied here by Prestige and Jindal. So, it has finally been decided that they will lay the road on their own to facilitate public connectivity to the Metro station.”

It will be a road running to a length of 350 metres and a width of 12.5 feet which will connect Anchepalya road to a public road in Kirloskar, he specified.  “The work has already started along this stretch,” he added.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told TNIE that a decision to open the entire line by March 2023 has been taken. “Work on viaduct construction work above the NICE Road has also started and the BIEC station will be readied only next year,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited bmrcl
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp