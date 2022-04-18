Road from Anchepalya will fill connectivity gap  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will shortly submit a Joint Memorandum to the High Court about a road being laid by the Prestige-Jindal Group from Anchepalya village, off Tumakuru Road, to facilitate easy access to the Chikkabidrakallu Metro station.

BMRCL and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board will submit the memo on behalf of the government along with the Jindal-Prestige concern. This will finally ensure a smooth solution to the issues faced by the Nagasandra-Madavar Line (Green Line extension) of Phase-II.

The elevated 3-km Metro line will have three stations, Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidrakallu (earlier Jindal Nagar) and Madavar (formerly BIEC). Anchepalya residents had initially demanded a realignment of the line so that they could have Metro station closer to their area and refused to allow construction work for some time.

MS Channappagoudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions, BMRCL, told TNIE, “There were some issues pertaining to acquisition of land which will pass through the layout readied here by Prestige and Jindal. So, it has finally been decided that they will lay the road on their own to facilitate public connectivity to the Metro station.”

It will be a road running to a length of 350 metres and a width of 12.5 feet which will connect Anchepalya road to a public road in Kirloskar, he specified. “The work has already started along this stretch,” he added.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told TNIE that a decision to open the entire line by March 2023 has been taken. “Work on viaduct construction work above the NICE Road has also started and the BIEC station will be readied only next year,” he said.