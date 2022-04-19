Birds, dogs on runway may have caused mishap in Jakkur Aerodrome

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An aircraft engaged in a local sortie at the Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru toppled during landing on Sunday evening. Internationally renowned competitive skydiving champion Cheryl Ann Stearns, who was on board the aircraft, sustained minor injuries while pilot Capt Akash Jaiswal, who was at the wheel, escaped unhurt.

There is a possibility that a flock of birds and dogs on the runway at the time of landing could have caused

the mishap. The Cessna 185 aircraft (VT - ETU) belonged to Agni Aviation Private Limited and the incident occurred on runway 08 at 5.42 pm, said a reliable source.

According to an official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), “It was a tail wheel aircraft and it veered to the left on the runway and got toppled.” The official added that Stearns sustained minor injuries and has been sent to Columbia Asia Hospital for check up.

Stearns, a US native, was guiding Capt Jaiswal on the techniques of making a diving pattern in the skies. “After the plane touched down, and during roll out, a flock of birds and a few dogs were noticed on the runway by those on board. They do not recall what happened after that as the aircraft had toppled after that,” said a source familiar with the development. Capt Jaiswal is a very experienced pilot, he added. The aircraft has sustained extensive damages. Two teams from DGCA, one that reached on Sunday and another on Monday afternoon, are carrying out investigations.