Garbage, illegal acts around Jakkur airfield

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The presence of street dogs on the airstrips in Jakkur aerodrome has rung alarm bells. As aviation experts point to the lack of maintenance from the city corporation, they blame the Karnataka forest department for the forest patches abutting the area.

A senior forest department official said: “Dogs are not wildlife for us to maintain. Most of the areas around Jakkur- Allalasandra are encroached and under court litigation. They have become illegal dumping yards and a safe haven from illegal activities. So out of 176 acres, around nine acres is with us. Many other patches have also been handed over by government officials for houses and layouts, without proper documents. So the department has little control at the moment.”

The officials added that many parts abutting the aerodrome are also not fenced and street dogs easily stray in. The presence of birds cannot be questioned as there are green spaces all around and controlling birds is the task of the ATC.

“We have been struggling from very long to free lands from litigation and maintain the patches, but court procedures take time. Also the involvement of the powerful in clearing encroachments is another challenge. It is not the first time that dogs have been strayed into the aerodrome. As per our records, a total of 177 acres is part of the state forest. If it is handed back, it can be cleared, well protected and fenced,” the official added.