STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shocking: Man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids

Addicted to porn, a man killed his wife assuming her to have acted in a porn movie at Ramanagar town early on Sunday morning.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Addicted to porn, a man killed his wife assuming her to have acted in a porn movie at Ramanagar town early on Sunday morning. The accused, Jaheer Pasha (40), an auto driver, watched a porn movie two months ago and suspected that his wife Mubeena (35) was the woman in it. He started harassing her by suspecting her fidelity. Around 12.30 am on Sunday, he stabbed her to death in front of their children. 

Mubeena, a housewife, was a resident of Rehamaniyanagara on BM Road, while Pasha is from Shammanna Garden in Bengaluru. The couple, who were married for 15 years, have five children. Pasha allegedly beat up Mubeena at a family function in Kolar two months ago, raising the same issue, and that was when other family members came to know about the reason for Pasha harassing her. Around 20 days ago, Pasha beat up his wife so badly that she had to be hospitalised.

“Her father approached the Byatarayanapura police, but Mubeena stopped him from filing a complaint. The couple stayed in the city and shifted to Ramanagar just four days prior to the incident. At 12.40 am on Sunday, the couple’s first son rushed to his grandfather Ghouse Pasha’s residence, which is close by, and told him that their mother had been stabbed by their father,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. Ghouse Pasha, the complainant in the case, rushed to his daughter’s house and found her dead.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru death
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp