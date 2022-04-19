Shocking: Man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Addicted to porn, a man killed his wife assuming her to have acted in a porn movie at Ramanagar town early on Sunday morning. The accused, Jaheer Pasha (40), an auto driver, watched a porn movie two months ago and suspected that his wife Mubeena (35) was the woman in it. He started harassing her by suspecting her fidelity. Around 12.30 am on Sunday, he stabbed her to death in front of their children.

Mubeena, a housewife, was a resident of Rehamaniyanagara on BM Road, while Pasha is from Shammanna Garden in Bengaluru. The couple, who were married for 15 years, have five children. Pasha allegedly beat up Mubeena at a family function in Kolar two months ago, raising the same issue, and that was when other family members came to know about the reason for Pasha harassing her. Around 20 days ago, Pasha beat up his wife so badly that she had to be hospitalised.

“Her father approached the Byatarayanapura police, but Mubeena stopped him from filing a complaint. The couple stayed in the city and shifted to Ramanagar just four days prior to the incident. At 12.40 am on Sunday, the couple’s first son rushed to his grandfather Ghouse Pasha’s residence, which is close by, and told him that their mother had been stabbed by their father,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. Ghouse Pasha, the complainant in the case, rushed to his daughter’s house and found her dead.