BMRCL customer satisfaction survey for improved travel experience 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to boost commuter satisfaction, a questionnaire pertaining to all aspects of Metro travel will be provided on the home page of its new website being readied. The portal, which is expected to have numerous customer-friendly features will also list the running time of trains from each station.



The New Indian Express had access to the survey by COMET-NOVA (Community of Metros) which was being trialled online. It included questions like if the public were satisfied with the present timings of the train, the customer care service, the accessibility to the stations, the cleanliness of the stations. An interesting aspect at the end of the survey was any suggestion from customers to improve its service.



The survey has five fixed responses to the list of queries presented ranging from Strongly Agree to Strongly Disagree with a neutral option too in it. It was quite fast and takes approximately ten minutes to fill up.



Asked about it, a senior BMRCL official in the IT section said that the new website being readied would be ready for launch within a month. "Unlike the present site which is static, the new one will be quite dynamic and very customer friendly. For instance, the next train available from a station as well as the timings of five successive trains will be displayed. This will help the public plan for their journey and avoid any wastage of time at stations," he said.



It will also present in-depth details of all projects undertaken by BMRCL, he added.



BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez confirmed that the survey was an initiative undertaken to enhance the passenger experience on Metro. "The trial runs for the new website are on and we are confident of launching it within a month," he said.