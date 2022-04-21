STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC nod for axing 1,334 trees for Namma Metro Phase 2B

It also considered the report submitted by the Technical Experts Committee (TEC), after field inspection.

Published: 21st April 2022

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While directing Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to retain 26 trees and translocate 160 trees, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday permitted the felling of 1,334 trees for the Metro project between Kasturinagar and Kempapura on Outer Ring Road, for Phase 2B, Package 1.

Before passing the order as per Section 8(3) of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, the Tree Officer and DCF, BBMP issued public notice and received 239 suggestions/objections. It also considered the report submitted by the Technical Experts Committee (TEC), after field inspection.

Hearing BMRCL’s application seeking permission, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar permitted BMRCL to proceed as per the order passed by the Tree Officer. The court was hearing the public interest litigation filed by Dattatraya T Devare and Bangalore Environment Trust in 2018.

According to the Tree Officer’s order, BMRCL has sought permission for clearance of 1,507 trees coming in the way of the project.After considering public suggestions/objections and TEC’s report, the Tree Officer passed the order, directing BMRCL to retain 26 trees on-site, translocate 160 trees, and permitted it to fell 1,334 trees.

Several conditions were laid, which included planting of 10 healthy and tall saplings in lieu of every tree felled/translocated, and maintained for a minimum period of three years by BMRCL.  This apart, BMRCL has to ensure that no damage is caused to the trees which are retained.

