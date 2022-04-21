STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Setback rules for buildings come into force

The changes aim at making Bengaluru more liveable.  

Published: 21st April 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is bringing in changes to the mandatory setback rules for buildings in Bengaluru, as part of the zonal regulations of the Revised Master Plan 2015, under the Town and Country Planning Act 1961. The changes aim at making Bengaluru more liveable.  

For buildings rising above 11.5 metres up to 15 metres, the all-round setback is 5 metres, and for buildings which are 15-18 metres tall, the setback is to be 6 metres. For buildings rising over 50 metres, the setback laid down in 16 metres. A minimum setback of 3 metres is necessary in the front of a structure, and a minimum of 2 metres at the rear.The setback on the sides of a structure -- which is usually the source of dispute in Bengaluru and other cities -- is to be a minimum of 1.2 metre. All this applies only if a stilt floor has been constructed for parking.

The notification, signed by Urban Development Department undersecretary S Veena says, ‘’These rules will come into force from the date when it is published in the gazette, and shall apply to new buildings, including those going in for plan approvals.’’

The issue of making Bengaluru a better planned city had been on the government’s mind even during the tenure of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, when he was holding the Bengaluru portfolio. The government, under his successor Basavaraj Bommai, has brought out fresh new regulations in the Revised Master Plan 2015, which will come into force in the local planning area of the city. These rules will come under the Town and Country Planning Act. Bommai holds the Bangalore Development portfolio. Former Town and Country Planning director SB Honnur, said, “These rules are not very convincing. For example, they have not defined what is less than 11.5 to 15 metres.’’

