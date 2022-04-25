STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Return of ‘rock’stars 

Back to performing in their home city with Carnatic music, band Agam played here for the first time since the pandemic recently 

Published: 25th April 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

The band members of Agam

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Twelve years ago, a group of men in Bengaluru decided to explore the music scene in the city and realised rock music was everyone’s go-to whereas their interest was actually Carnatic music. They decided to merge the two and soon became the first Bengaluru-based band to create Carnatic rock music and named the band Agam. Since then, many others have followed suit, changing the music scene in the city completely. 

Recently, Agam performed in the city for the first time since the pandemic at Forum Mall, Koramangala. Comprising Harish Sivaramakrishnan (vocals), Swamy Seetharaman (keyboards and lyricist), T Praveen Kumar (lead guitar), Aditya Kasyap (bass guitar and backing vocals), Sivakumar Nagarajan (ethnic percussions), Jagadish Natarajan (rhythm guitar) and Yadhunandan (drummer), all of them have independent 9-5 jobs but come together for the band. 

Speaking to CE, bass guitarist Kasyap says,“Since the pandemic, we haven’t performed at all. We didn’t want to do any virtual shows either because not all of us are based out of Bengaluru and we didn’t feel it would do justice to our music. So, we waited till things calmed down and now we’re back to a full-house performance in the city.”

Three of the band members — Harish, Praveen and Aditya — studied together at Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, and have also played together on stage. “When we started working and realised that the music scene was very different from how we imagined it, we adapted our music and found an audience for it,” Kasyap says, adding that over the years their songs have also been used in Malayalam and Tamil movies. 

While they conquer the tech world on weekdays, the members meet on weekends for band practice or shows. “So, our Monday blues are a bit different from others,” laughs Kasyap, adding that they usually 
return to work after performing at a gig. 

He points out that each of their respective families is also the reason why they have been able to continue creating music. “None of us is in a hurry to put out music. We take our time, improvise, do trial rounds during our performances, improve on it and then release the album. All this takes time and our families have been nothing but supportive throughout the process as sometimes we don’t get to see them for weeks together,” he explains, adding that they are currently working on songs for their next album which will be out later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agam A blend of rock and carnatic music Carnatic rock music band Agam Bengaluru-based band
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp