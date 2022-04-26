Festive fashion

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

After a month of ritualistic fasting, Muslims in Bengaluru are looking forward to Eid next week. Ahead of which they are already making purchases to look their best on the festive occasion. This Eid, while shararas and ghararas still stay in fashion, many are opting for light and pastel-coloured outfits to celebrate a summary Eid.

Lighter fabrics like chanderi or cotton silks are some of the top picks to beat the heat. For instance, Zohara Jamal, a city-based lifestyle content creator, always keeps it light-yet-dressy during Eid lunches. “Most of our lunches happen outdoors on our lawn, which is usually a warm, sunny afternoon. Which is why I go in for a lighter material with dressy detailing like lace or floral work which gives a feminine touch,” says Jamal, adding that lunch is usually at her in-laws’ and dinner is at her mother’s place.

Eid for Jamal is also about pulling out her heirloom jewellery. “Last year, I wore a chanderi floral printed salwar and paired it with an heirloom necklace called Gutta Pusul, something that has been passed down to me from my grandmother. That makes you look dressed up while you actually feel light,” says Jamal, suggesting that white is a good colour to play around along with heavy jewellery.

Javed Sheikh, who is celebrating this year’s Eid with family in Uttarakhand, is going in for a linen and cotton kurta-pyjama. “Since, up in the hills summers are warmer, men choose breathable fabrics. If we were in Bengaluru, we would have teamed it up with a Nehru jacket,” says Sheikh, who works in the area of finance and operations.

Fashion model Naved Qureshi has a similar view when it comes to men’s fashion. “With Eid coming up in the peak of summer, it sometimes gets really uncomfortable to wear pathanis or kurtas with heavy work. I, personally, opt for pastel colours and lighter shades,” says Qureshi, adding that he also goes for many Indo-Western styles. Although during Eid, the fashion limelight is mostly focused on women, however, Qureshi, likes to twin with his son Abeer Qureshi. “People should not shy away from decking out,” he says.

Agrees fashion designer Husna Sait, who has her studio on Commercial Street. “This year I am already sold out on the sharara collection of my label and most of the clients who come in to customise outfits are also going for that,” says Sait, adding that the prime inspiration comes from the outfits of ‘traditional Pakistani girls’. “This year I see a lot of lavender or fuchsia being picked up... soft net fabric has always been an Eid favourite, which is also quite versatile,” says Sait.

