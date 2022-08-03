Hit by lightning, AirAsia flight returns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An AirAsia India flight, which took off on Tuesday morning from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, was struck by lightning as it neared the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport there and had to return. None of the passengers on board was hurt but the aircraft suffered some damage. The Airbus A320 which took off at 7.39 am had 91 passengers on board, said an airport source. This included two wheel-chair-bound passengers as well as children, he said.

According to an airline spokesperson, “AirAsia India flight I5-1576, operating from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, returned to Bengaluru due to air traffic congestion caused by inclement weather.”An inspection by the airline later revealed that the aircraft had encountered a lightning strike. “Lighting strikes, although rare, do occur and aircraft are safeguarded against strikes which do not pose a risk. The safety of guests and the aircraft remained intact at all points,” the spokesperson said. AirAsia India did not confirm the passenger count despite many requests.

Passengers on board were unhappy over the lack of information provided. Flyer Rudrani tweeted: “I5 1576 was diverted back to Bengaluru from Hyd on the pretext of refuelling. After landing at Bengaluru airport, we are now told that there is a technical issue and that there might be an aircraft change.

This is becoming hilarious.” He was critical about the different reasons given for the incident by the “clueless” airline crew. Another passenger Dr Arun Mavaji tweeted that after returning to Bengaluru and refuelling, the flight staff realised the aircraft was damaged.AirAsia India tweeted that a change of aircraft was being made to carry the passengers while the spokesperson claimed the aircraft was intact.

