Home Cities Bengaluru

Sai Layout floods for the 3rd time this year

The layout formed two decades ago saw a population rise with the IT influx, thousands of houses have come up and have choked the existing stormwater drain capacity.

Published: 03rd August 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday night’s copious rain left Sai Layout in Bengaluru flooded for the third time this year. This time, dirty water entered about 70 homes in the locality.

Cots, electronic items, groceries and other household items were submerged in three feet of stormwater. M Shahajahan, a resident in despair, spoke to TNIE about being forced to live in a rented house as his home was flooded.

“I have a Xerox shop attached to my house and is our only livelihood. Now I have to start all over again. This is the third time I have suffered loss due to rains. I suffered a stroke the last time as I had to stand in the flood water for two days a few months back. I was just recovering and again my house is flooded. Despite me having my own house, I had to move to a rented house now,” said Shahajahan.

A woman walks through her flooded home, in Horamavu following countinuos rains after heavy rainfall through Monday night. (Photo | Shriram BM, EPS)

The layout formed two decades ago saw a population rise with the IT influx, thousands of houses have come up and have choked the existing stormwater drain capacity. As a result, whenever it rains heavily, the drain water from upper Hebbala stream gushes and floods low-lying layouts.

“After the previous flooding, CM Bommai visited the locality and promised to set things right. The vent near Kothanur Railway Bridge should be widened and storm water drain capacity should be increased at the earliest. Had these things been addressed, the layout would not have been flooded now.” said Chand Pasha, a ration shop owner.

Dr Triloka Chandra, Mahadevapura Zone Incharge Commissioner, BBMP, said that work on correcting the storm water drains is on. However, a senior official said that the railway department is yet to give permission on vent widening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain Bengaluru Flooded Sai Layout stormwater Loss BBMP
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp