Sai Layout floods for the 3rd time this year

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday night’s copious rain left Sai Layout in Bengaluru flooded for the third time this year. This time, dirty water entered about 70 homes in the locality.

Cots, electronic items, groceries and other household items were submerged in three feet of stormwater. M Shahajahan, a resident in despair, spoke to TNIE about being forced to live in a rented house as his home was flooded.

“I have a Xerox shop attached to my house and is our only livelihood. Now I have to start all over again. This is the third time I have suffered loss due to rains. I suffered a stroke the last time as I had to stand in the flood water for two days a few months back. I was just recovering and again my house is flooded. Despite me having my own house, I had to move to a rented house now,” said Shahajahan.

A woman walks through her flooded home, in Horamavu following countinuos rains after heavy rainfall through Monday night. (Photo | Shriram BM, EPS)

The layout formed two decades ago saw a population rise with the IT influx, thousands of houses have come up and have choked the existing stormwater drain capacity. As a result, whenever it rains heavily, the drain water from upper Hebbala stream gushes and floods low-lying layouts.

“After the previous flooding, CM Bommai visited the locality and promised to set things right. The vent near Kothanur Railway Bridge should be widened and storm water drain capacity should be increased at the earliest. Had these things been addressed, the layout would not have been flooded now.” said Chand Pasha, a ration shop owner.

Dr Triloka Chandra, Mahadevapura Zone Incharge Commissioner, BBMP, said that work on correcting the storm water drains is on. However, a senior official said that the railway department is yet to give permission on vent widening.

