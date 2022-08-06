Pay Rs 1.19 crore to three victims, Karnataka HC tells KPTCL, Bescom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to pay a compensation of Rs 1.19 crore to two minors and the wife of a victim for electricity-related injuries and electrocution, respectively.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav directed KPTCL and Bescom to pay the compensation within three months. If there is a delay, 6 per cent interest has to be added per annum, it said. In the first petition by Rekha, wife of N M Subramanya from Naganahalli in Sakleshpur taluk, KPTCL was directed to pay her Rs 25.52 lakh. Subramanya (36), father of four minor children and a farm worker, was electrocuted after coming in contact with a feeder line while harvesting pepper using an aluminum ladder in a coffee plantation.

In the second case, the court ordered Bescom to pay Rs 49.26 lakh to K Chandana (15) of Lottegollahalli in Bengaluru. She is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver. On October 19, 2017, she came in contact with an electric line when carrying an iron mop stick while climbing stairs in her house and sustained injuries, resulting in amputation of her left elbow.

In the third case, KPTCL was directed to pay Rs 44.32 lakh to Muizz Ahmad Sharif (7), son of a contract worker, from Gurappanapalya in Bengaluru. On September 16, 2017, he suffered 80 per cent burns and 40 per cent deep injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension line while jumping from the terrace of his building to a neighbouring building to retrieve a cricket ball.

High Court rejects KPTCL petition

The HC said inaction of either the KPTCL, or a civic body like BBMP, to remove constructions adjacent to high-tension power lines cannot defeat victims’ claims. Citing an SC order, it said if a structure has been put up close to power lines, escoms must demolish it, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav said, rejecting the application filed by KPTCL. KPTCL contended that the land owner, who gave the aluminum ladder to labourer NM Subramanya in Sakleshpur, who was electrocuted while harvesting pepper, was also negligent and must be made liable. It contended in another petition that BBMP and owner of the building on which Muizz Ahmad Sharif came in contact with a line was also liable because the building owner had put up a construction by not maintaining a 4-metre distance from the high-tension line. But the court noted that BBMP being a joint contributor to the accident is a matter of separate inquiry and proceedings cannot be enlarged to include the building owner.

