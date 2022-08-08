Home Cities Bengaluru

Suit not delivered in time for marriage, DTDC told to compensate for incident in Bengaluru

The DTDC Express Limited had to pay heavily for non-delivery and failure to return a consignment as the error led to a major embarrassment of a city youth.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The DTDC Express Limited had to pay heavily for non-delivery and failure to return a consignment as the error led to a major embarrassment of a city youth. The client had used the service to send a ready-made suit as a gift to his best friend for his marriage in Hyderabad. The bridegroom, due to company’s gaffe, had to scramble for a suit at the eleventh-hour. 

The Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the DTDC and it’s branch at Ullal to pay Rs 11,495 , cost of the suit, with 10 percent interest per annum and to refund Rs 500 being the booking charges to AS Siddesha, a resident of Pramod Layout, for gross negligence and deficiency of service. Moreover, the commission directed them to pay Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation cost to Siddesha. 

“The non-delivery and failure to return the consignment has hurt the complainant’s reputation, who had to face the embarrassment as he could not send the gift to his friend at the time of the marriage. The complainant’s friend had to struggle to get the right fitting suit at the last minute,” the commission said. 
Siddesha, complainant, and Manish Verma, bridegroom, were colleagues who later became close friends in 2017. Siddesha had promised to gift Verma a suit for his marriage.

He had couriered it on November 25, 2019 to Verma, whose marriage was scheduled on December 1, 2019 at Hyderabad. The consignment, however, did not reach Verma. The DTDC informed that the consignment was lost/stolen during transit. The company said the loss was not within their control and could have been an act of God. DTDC claimed that the complainant was not liable for any reimbursement as he had not declared the value of the consignment, not paid risk surcharge and also not insured by paying extra premium at the time of booking. 

However, the commission said that if there is a condition to collect the risk surcharge and extra premium before the consignment, nothing prevented DTDC to collect it and it cannot escape liability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DTDC Express Limited
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp