Home Cities Bengaluru

Graft robs grace

Retired IAS officer V Balasubramanian in his book Fall From Grace reveals how corruption in bureaucracy and stilted chief ministers have brought down the administration

Published: 09th August 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Anagha Parvathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Indian Administrative Service is associated with honour, power and position, when some aspirants finally enter the realm of bureaucracy, they encounter a machinery which is diametrically opposite the idyll. Assimilating his experiences of 38 years of service, retired IAS officer of the 1965-batch V Balasubramanian has written Fall From Grace, unravelling how corruption in the highest echelons – politics and judiciary – has become ubiquitous, attracting little social stigmatisation.

The title is a description of the loss of credibility and respect of political leaders and those leading the bureaucracy over the past five decades. In 2001, Balasubramanian retired as the chairman of the Task Force for the Prevention of Land Grabbing in Karnataka, where he uncovered land encroachment by those holding positions of power. When the government refused to print his report, titled ‘Greed and connivance’, he published and circulated it himself.

Across the country, Karnataka’s position was among the top in terms of administration, which plunged when S Bangarappa became the chief minister, as he dismantled institutions by appointing people steeped in corruption in several departments. The book is an assessment of how the administration has deteriorated over time, its ‘fall from grace’. IAS officers are not restricted to a certain department or a ministry unlike other services.

“In my 38 years of service, I’ve held about 10-15 positions, and have gathered a lot of experience. But not everyone writes about those days,” admits Balasubramanian, whose tenure spanned several chief ministers, including Veerendra Patil , Devaraj Ursand Ramakrishna Hegde in different positions, giving him a strategic position to observe these leaders.

The book is replete with significant incidents and situations he had to manage during his service, but they are not arranged chronologically but are highlights which he could recall. Balasubramanian reveals that the idea of writing down some of the events of his career was churning in his mind for a long time. He was waiting for the right time and inclination.

“The Covid-19 pandemic gave me enough time to put it all together on paper. It took me around five months to finish writing it and another five to six months were spent to get it published. So the book took about a year to come out,” he adds. He is an ardent admirer of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, who was the first of his category to try to usher in certain changes in the state to uplift backward classes, Dalits, minorities and propel them in political power, and he was successful.

Balasubramanian has written about Urs’ administration extensively, and says the former Chief Minister had a close connection with the district administration. He was also secretary to Ramakrishna Hegde for three years, and termed him a good Chief Minister who did not try any experiments to alter the power structure in Karnataka.

“Those who succeeded him like Bangarappa, SM Krishna, and others, with whom I have worked, do not come close to Urs and Hegde. They never collected money for themselves but for the party, unlike others. I have mentioned that in my book, and that’s how the administration was destroyed,” he explains. The subtitle of his book is ‘The memoirs of a rebel IAS officer’. “I was quite clear in my mind about what I’m going to put on paper from the beginning. I did not rebel against the state by definition. I felt that people have a right to know,” he says of his intention behind the book.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp