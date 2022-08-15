Home Cities Bengaluru

Pre-paid auto stand to come up at 10 Bengaluru Metro stations

On January 15 last year, the Green Line extension between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute was thrown open for commercial operations.

Published: 15th August 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The exorbitant fares demanded by autorickshaw drivers from Metro stations to houses dotting Kanakapura Road, forced residents to seek the traffic police’s help during a recent grievance redressal meet. To rein in exploitative auto drivers, police will be opening up pre-paid auto counters at ten Metro stations across Phase-I, and operational stations of Phase-II.  

On January 15 last year, the Green Line extension between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute was thrown open for commercial operations. With numerous apartment complexes along the stretch, the line was welcomed by residents. However, dependency on autos or cab aggregators for last-mile or first-mile connectivity has emboldened drivers to charge as per their whims. Yelachenahalli, Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute are the six stations where commuters get fleeced daily. 

Abdul Aleem, president, Changemakers of Kanakapura, an umbrella organisation of 60 resident welfare organisations, said, “Along with these six stations, Metro commuters struggle at JP Nagar too. We raised this issue during a meeting held at Vajrahalli last month, with the Police Commissioner and other top cops.” 

Lakshmi Balaji, a resident of Mantri Tranquil, said, “Our apartment is less than 1km from Doddakallasandra station, but auto drivers charge Rs 60-70. Uber Auto charged me Rs 94 for a trip last month. Local drivers take their cue from them.”

DCP Traffic West, Kuldeep Jain told TNIE, “We will shortly bring in a pre-paid auto system at ten Metro stations. Banashankari and Yelachenahalli figure among them.” No one at BMRCL was able to provide details on the other stations where pre-paid facility would be made available.

Flat residents pick up each other 
To cut fleecing by autos and cab/auto aggregators, residents of Mantri Tranquil at Gubbalala on Kanakapura Road, located within 1km of Doddakallasandra Metro station, have created a WhatsApp group. Those who use personal vehicles put out an alert to others on the group when leaving the apartment to the station, or returning home from Doddakallasandra station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Metro Pre-paid auto
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp