Pro-Pak slogans on Clubhouse: Case booked

A senior police officer said that prima facie, those involved in this had no connection with Pakistan and are local residents.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Social media app Clubhouse (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police have taken up a suo motu case after some youngsters raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a discussion on the social media app, Clubhouse. The incident allegedly took place on the night of August 14 and one of the participants in the discussion had taken screenshots of the pro-Pakistan comments made by a user and few others with the Pakistan national flag as their display photo. The same was shared on social media. After the discussion, a few of them allegedly posted messages daring the authorities to take action against them.

Taking the issue seriously, the police have registered a suo motu case in Sampigehalli Police Station under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

City Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said the matter is under investigation and the police will seek information from Clubhouse about the profiles. A senior police officer said that prima facie, those involved in this had no connection with Pakistan and are local residents.

