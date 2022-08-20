HAL underpass may open in 40 days: Chief engineer

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vehicle owners can now heave a sigh of relief as the traffic plight from Whitefield to HAL Old Airport Road will be mitigated as the Road Infrastructure Department of BBMP will soon complete its much-awaited underpass at HAL main gate junction.

The department had recently opened its `19-crore worth Kundalahalli underpass which has eased traffic near Marathahalli and Varthur. Officials said that the work on ramps and central boxes in the HAL underpass are pending, which will be completed in 40 days.

Chief Engineer for Projects, M Lokesh told TNIE work is underway in full-swing in HAL area. “We have finished the drai­nage works and laying of pipes. Due to rain, the pending works are taking time, but now we will complete it within 35 to 40 days.”

The project was on the lines of Kundalahalli underpass, and commenced in 2018. Once completed, it will traffic at HAL Old Airport as vehicles coming from Whitefiled and Domlur can freely pass through without stopping at the signal.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Old Madras Road will find it easier to head towards Domlur or Marathahalli from the HAL main gate junction. Recently, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had paid a surprise visit to KR Puram and Mahadevapura constituency and inspected the underpass work at Kundalahalli. Since the work was almost complete, the BBMP, instead of waiting for official inauguration, has opened the underpass to pubic a month ago. BBMP said that the Kundalahalli underpass was built at a cost of `19.5 crore, and an engineer said that even the HAL underpass will be built at the same cost.

