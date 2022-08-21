Home Cities Bengaluru

Power cuts in several parts of Bengaluru from Sunday

Most parts of the city will plunge into darkness in the coming week as various agencies in the energy department are undertaking maintenance works.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most parts of the city will plunge into darkness in the coming week as various agencies in the energy department are undertaking maintenance works. Between 10 am and 5 pm on August 21, areas affected will be Sheshadri Road, Gandhi Nagar, Crescent Road, Fair Field Layout, Seshadripuram, Vinayaka Circle, Kumara Park East, Tank Bund Road, SC Road, KG Road, Hospital Road, Lakshman Puri, Anand Rao Circle, Race Course Road, Vasanthanagar, Chalukya Circle, High Grounds, Kumara Krupa Road, OTC Road, BVK Iyengar Road, Cubbonpet, Ramannapete, CT Street, Avenue Road, Chickpet, KR Circle, Palace Road, Annadanappa Lane, AT Street, Chowlagalli, Lingashettipet, KAS Lane, Cottonpet, Khodays Circle, Gopalpura, Kempegowda Bus Stand, Central Railway Station and surrounding areas.

On August 22, there will be no power in the RBI layout, Kothanur, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nrupathunga Nagar, Jambusavari Dinne, Chunchaghatta and surrounding areas.

On August 23, areas affected will be Avalahalli, Anjanapura, Brookes Layout, BDA Layout 8th Phase, Royal County Layout, Deepak Layout, Vaddarapalya, Avalahalli, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Narayana Nagara, BCCH Layout, Thalaghattapura, Judicial Layout, Vakil Layout, Vajarahalli, BSK 6th Stage, BSK 8th phase BDA Layout, Raghavapalya, Gundu Thopu, 8th Block Anjanapura, Weavers Colony, Amruthnagara, SP Thota, Vaddarapalya and Kembathahalli.

Between August 22 and August 27, there will be intermittent power supply Garebhavipalya, Lakshmi Layout, Raghavendra Layout, New MICO Layout, Vajpeyee Nagar, Hosur Main Road, Begur Main Road, Sriram Nagar, Hongasandra Village, Balaji Layout, Velankini, Doddathogur Village, Vinayaka layout, Celebrity Paradise Layout, Konappana Agrahara Village, NGR layout, Gulbarga Colony, Silk Board Junction, parts of Bommanahalli, AMR Tech Park, Electronic City and surrounding areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru power cut
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp