Power cuts in several parts of Bengaluru from Sunday

BENGALURU: Most parts of the city will plunge into darkness in the coming week as various agencies in the energy department are undertaking maintenance works. Between 10 am and 5 pm on August 21, areas affected will be Sheshadri Road, Gandhi Nagar, Crescent Road, Fair Field Layout, Seshadripuram, Vinayaka Circle, Kumara Park East, Tank Bund Road, SC Road, KG Road, Hospital Road, Lakshman Puri, Anand Rao Circle, Race Course Road, Vasanthanagar, Chalukya Circle, High Grounds, Kumara Krupa Road, OTC Road, BVK Iyengar Road, Cubbonpet, Ramannapete, CT Street, Avenue Road, Chickpet, KR Circle, Palace Road, Annadanappa Lane, AT Street, Chowlagalli, Lingashettipet, KAS Lane, Cottonpet, Khodays Circle, Gopalpura, Kempegowda Bus Stand, Central Railway Station and surrounding areas.

On August 22, there will be no power in the RBI layout, Kothanur, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nrupathunga Nagar, Jambusavari Dinne, Chunchaghatta and surrounding areas.

On August 23, areas affected will be Avalahalli, Anjanapura, Brookes Layout, BDA Layout 8th Phase, Royal County Layout, Deepak Layout, Vaddarapalya, Avalahalli, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Narayana Nagara, BCCH Layout, Thalaghattapura, Judicial Layout, Vakil Layout, Vajarahalli, BSK 6th Stage, BSK 8th phase BDA Layout, Raghavapalya, Gundu Thopu, 8th Block Anjanapura, Weavers Colony, Amruthnagara, SP Thota, Vaddarapalya and Kembathahalli.

Between August 22 and August 27, there will be intermittent power supply Garebhavipalya, Lakshmi Layout, Raghavendra Layout, New MICO Layout, Vajpeyee Nagar, Hosur Main Road, Begur Main Road, Sriram Nagar, Hongasandra Village, Balaji Layout, Velankini, Doddathogur Village, Vinayaka layout, Celebrity Paradise Layout, Konappana Agrahara Village, NGR layout, Gulbarga Colony, Silk Board Junction, parts of Bommanahalli, AMR Tech Park, Electronic City and surrounding areas.

