Bengaluru

Probe into 1,034 Anti Corruption Bureau cases in limbo   

The state government has not yet transferred the cases and staff of ACB to Karnataka Lokayukta as per the directions issued by the Karnataka High Court on August 11, 2022.

Published: 27th August 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Lokayukta

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Investigations into more than 1,000 cases booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, pending before the now-abolished Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), have hit a roadblock. Reason: The state government has not yet transferred the cases and staff of ACB to Karnataka Lokayukta as per the directions issued by the Karnataka High Court on August 11, 2022.

Due to the delay, there are chances of evidence being tampered with and witnesses being influenced which will affect the trial of the cases.  Between its tenure from 2016 and June 2022, the ACB registered 2,121 cases, of which 1,034 cases were pending investigation. When it was set up in 2016, it had 322 posts, including one Additional Director General of Police, 1 Inspector General of Police, 10 Superintendents of Police, 35 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 75 Police Inspectors, and 200 Head Constables/Police Constables.

While quashing the notification withdrawing powers of dealing cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act from the Lokayukta while forming the ACB, the HC, on August 11 directed the state government to take steps to transfer all inquiries, investigations and other disciplinary proceedings before the ACB till the date of the judgment to Lokayukta, which in turn have to proceed from the stage at which they are pending, in accordance with the law.

Admitting the risk involved in evidence in sensitive cases being tampered with due to the delay, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said, “Delay is not right and timely action is required. The state government already made it clear that it will abide by the HC order. Our officials have also met the Chief Secretary to get the cases and staff transferred to Lokayukta. The Chief Secretary conveyed to us that they are making preparations for the shifting of cases as well as staff. Hoping it will be done soon, he added.

TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau ACB Karnataka High Court Chief Secretary Lokayukta
