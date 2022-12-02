After building poor road, contractor bags plum project worth Rs 99 cr

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the dust is yet to settle on the shoddy road work done during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June visit to Bengaluru, the contractor in question, Ramesh S, has been given a plum contract worth several crores of rupees. It may be recalled that the peeling road tar had left BBMP red-faced. Ramesh, who was fined Rs 3 lakh for shoddy work in Kengeri and Kommaghatta, is executing BDA’s Visvesvaraya Layout’s development work worth several crores.

According to RTI activist Sudarshan S, and general secretary, Nagarikara Kshemabivridhi Sangha, the very same contractor Ramesh is executing works at (BDA) at Visvesvaraya Layout Block 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7.

“After the shoddy work in Komaghatta and paying a penalty for causing damage to the Palike’s reputation, the contractor is developing drains and culverts, improving footpaths and other works from Block 1 to 9. However, he is yet to start work on Block 6, 8 and 9. Doubting their integrity, I filed an RTI query, seeking details of projects in August, but officials declined to give information, so in September, I went to ‘first appeal’. It appears to be a scam here as well,” alleged Sudarshan.

He alleged that work is being executed under different packages, and is worth Rs 99 crore, and that he wanted to approach the Lokayukta with the RTI replies. “The officials are worried about getting exposed, and hence, delayed information and forced me to go for first appeal. If the information is not given in 30 days, it indicates the works are shoddy and bills are fudged,” said Sudarshan.

BDA engineer member HD Shantharajanna confirmed about the same contractor is executing work for BDA. “The contrator is indeed executing works, and our officials have not come across any shoddy work so far. The works started in August and our engineers are monitoring it. The layout need basic infrastructure. Once we develop, we will hand over jurisdiction to BBMP,” said Shantharajanna.

Meanwhile, BBMP engineer-in-chief BS Prahalad said the contractor was fined for the shoddy work and he only had to fix it. He added rain delayed work and is now taken care of. “He was not blacklisted but only asked to pay fine,” he said.

