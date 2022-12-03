Home Cities Bengaluru

Public varsities told to ensure transparency

As announced earlier, universities must also work towards signing at least five MoUs with industry partners.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In light of Good Governance Month, the Higher Education Department has cracked down on public universities to ensure transparency in their functioning, including starting social media accounts. In a government order issued to universities, the department has given them 10 days to upload and disclose information regarding their functioning onto their respective websites.

They have also been asked to adopt initiatives and practices to promote transparency. According to the order, all universities should be registered with the Academic Bank of Credits by the end of December and must apply to the UGC to start digital courses by March-end.

The order has also highlighted instructions for universities to start social media accounts to address grievances. “Each university should open accounts on social media to talk to stakeholders and directly get details of their grievances, and interact directly with students,” the order stated.

As announced earlier, universities must also work towards signing at least five MoUs with industry partners. The five highest enrolment courses will undergo mandatory curriculum revision in consultation with these partners to ensure that students are employable, it stated.

Besides, the order gave a list of details to be uploaded online, including UGC guidelines and norms, full details and records of the university’s current and previous annual budgets, annual audit reports, syndicate, academic council and finance committee meeting reports and agendas, details of immovable properties and heritage property details.

The universities have also been asked to upload financial details, including grants sanctioned, pension funds, monthly income and expenses, corpus funds, HRMS and non-HRMS payments, purchase orders, development work tenders and fines and penalties imposed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Higher Education Department public universities UGC
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp