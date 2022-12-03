Home Cities Bengaluru

Wife forcing me to convert, complains Bengaluru man

In a private complaint in court, Deepak stated that his wife was forcing him, his parents and brother to convert to Christianity.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:52 AM

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court directed the  police to investigate a private complaint of a 28-year-old man who has accused his wife of forcing him and his parents to convert to Christianity. Police registered an FIR following the court’s direction, and are investigating.

Deepak, a welder residing at Ashokapuram in Mahalakshmi Layout, filed a complaint against his 26-year-old wife Sunitha Gracy, along with five others. Deepak and Gracy were in a courtship before they got married on January 18, 2019, at a temple in Electronics City. The duo lives in a rented house. The complainant reportedly travels to different states on work and would tell his wife before going. But Gracy is alleged to have been filing a missing complaint about her husband.

She is accused of not paying rent though her husband gave her the money. She is also accused of taking money as loan, by dropping her husband’s name. When the demand to repay the loan mounted, she would send them to her husband’s workplace, asking them to take money from him.

In a private complaint in court, Deepak stated that his wife was forcing him, his parents and brother to convert to Christianity. She has threatened to frame false charges on them if they did not convert. Her parents and other family members are alleged to have supported her. Deepak also accused his wife of trespassing his parents’ house and threatening them.

“The couple is not in a cordial relationship. Gracy has filed three missing complaints whenever her husband went out on work. Deepak is also frustrated as she had taken money from many people using his name. He filed a private complaint in a city court and the FIR was registered based on the court’s direction. If Deepak’s allegation about forcible conversion come to light, it would be mentioned in the chargesheet,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

