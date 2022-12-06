Home Cities Bengaluru

For better & for verse

Kaavya Sanje, an evening of poetry and a platform for poets, held at the Cubbon Park Metro Station on Sunday, brought together poetry enthusiasts from the city and beyond.

Published: 06th December 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ryan Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kaavya Sanje, an evening of poetry and a platform for poets, held at the Cubbon Park Metro Station on Sunday, brought together poetry enthusiasts from the city and beyond. Jesus Sepulveda, a poet from Chile, recited nine out of his many popular poems in Spanish. For those unfamiliar with the language, a translation was provided after each recital.  “This collective experience is bringing people together and changing society radically by replacing the notion of the individual as a self-centred consumer with a sense of community,” Sepulveda said.

The poet’s work has been translated from Spanish into 12 languages and published in over 20 countries. Mamta Sagar, founder, Kaavya Sanje said, “Ours is a forum for poets and poems, from across languages and geography. Jesus Sepulveda, who is a voice of resistance in Chile, reminds us of the essence of poetry – liberation.” At the event, poems in Kannada, Spanish, and English were heard, as these gatherings bring together poets who write in a variety of languages and come from different cities. The subjects of the poems were important to the author’s heart and included messages of social duty, love, and the little joys of life.

Sepulveda’s Inferno which he wrote in Spanish, was the first reading of the evening. It described the overwhelming feeling he had in the capital of Chile when he saw the people loitering around. “I was amazed by their intensity, and their immensity,” he said.Another poem of Sepulveda titled White Dragons in the Snow, described his feeling after both his parents died within 29 days of each other.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaavya Sanje Cubbon Park
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp