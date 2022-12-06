Home Cities Bengaluru

I find South Indians to be very sophisticated: Tarun Tahiliani

Published: 06th December 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Miss Earth 2010 Nicole Faria (left) at the launch of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s store| Shashidhar Byrappa

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A freshly-painted heritage bungalow with fairy lights lined all along and the divine smell of jasmine. These are just glimpses of the sights, sounds and smells from the launch of Tarun Tahiliani’s first store in Bengaluru. The designer, who primarily planned the evening himself, made sure it was one to remember.

Tahiliani introduced his style and design philosophy, India Modern, to the who’s who of the city with an AV of his brand’s ‘stream-of-consciousness’ video which was followed by a show where models walked in his creations. A live show by folk musicians and a Kathakali performance was also a part of the evening. It was a carnival, to say the least. Quite pleased with himself and the reception that the show got, Tahiliani says, “I know it is madness, but it’s worth it.”

The store is situated in an old heritage bungalow on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, which used to be known as Bohemian House a few years ago. The interiors include original tiled floors, stone mosaics, and handmade carpets. “I have taken an old Bengaluru mansion but kept the bones. I included my signature style and even said ‘no’ to a false ceiling. I wanted to keep the heritage of the place,” says Tahiliani, adding that now the space can be called ‘TT’s Bohemian House’.

If we are talking about the decor of the studio, it is hard to miss the ‘Tree of Life’ wall. “Vinita Chaitanya [celebrity interior designer] is an old friend of mine, this entire embroidered wall was what she did. Along with the wallpaper, we have showcased our best embroideries that are embellished on the wall,” he says, pointing to it.

Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and now Bengaluru, even the designer admits that it took him sometime to come to the city. “In the past, it was considered that there was no market for the fashion industry in Bengaluru. However, I’ve realised how sophisticated people here are. They don’t care about Bollywood. The fashion sense is very understated and I felt it was my market,” he says, as he gives instructions to his team to restock rosé for his guests.

Having been raised in South Bombay, the designer has huge admiration for the sense of style in South India. “I find South Indians to be very sophisticated. Not too much jewellery, and beautiful in their own skin. For me, it represents a new India. Bengaluru has a very techie vibe, but fashion-wise, they keep it low-key and at the same time, classy. I love that. What they do is  for themselves and not for anyone else. That’s when you know the society is mature,” he says, adding that simple can also be beautiful.

Having been in the industry for more than three decades, Tahiliani has seen the step-by-step process of fashion evolution in India. However, he says he is currently on a mission. “It’s time to integrate India and I’m trying to help people, especially weavers, who don’t speak English. I want everyone to be equal,” he says.

