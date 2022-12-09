Home Cities Bengaluru

Karanth Layout contracts to be awarded in a week

Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout, which has been approved during a board meeting, recently. The contracts will be awarded in a week.  

Published: 09th December 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finalised contracts for four packages of Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout, which has been approved during a board meeting, recently. The contracts will be awarded in a week.  

Tenders for the Layout have been divided into nine packages for speedy completion. The Layout is being developed in 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta in North Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 5,337 crore. This second biggest BDA Layout will have 28,000 sites on 3,546 acres and 12 guntas. “Contractor for four packages have been selected after completing the financial bid process, which will be awarded soon. For the remaining five packages, fresh tenders have been floated for which 11 bids have been received,” a source said.

The packages finalised for a total cost of around Rs 1,300 crore are as follows: Package 2 to Amrutha Constructions; package 7 to SRC Constructions; package 8 to RCCL and package 9 to BSR Infra. “All of them have quoted less than 5 per cent above the upper limit fixed by BDA.” The packages are for putting in place civic utilities. 

SC relaxes rules
The Supreme Court has relaxed rules for the BDA in connecting with allotment of sites to landlosers and auctioning. The BDA can auction intermediary sites or stray sites in its developed layouts, said a two-judge bench during a hearing pertaining to the cancellation of a site given to one Padmavathamma by BDA.

12 PER CENT DISCOUNT FOR ADVOCATES 
The BDA will offer 12% discount on its flats to advocates in Karnataka who are part of the Advocates Association, Bangalore. Its president Vivek Subbareddy told TNIE that over 200 lawyers were keen to buy them. The discount is applicable for the 2BHK flats at Kanminike and Komaghatta (priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh) and 3BHK flats.

