Lights, camera, music

Ryan Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s time to unpack your dusty old electric guitar because the Rock ’n’ Roll trend from the ’80s is set to make a comeback this week. The Bethany High production’s musical, titled School of Rock by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, is set to rock the St John’s Auditorium, from December 15. The school, with its complete in-house production team, has been producing musicals such as Shrek, The Jungle Book and Pippin, since 2003.

According to Saroop Oommen, director of the musical, “School of Rock portrays the collision between the decadent, insane world of rock and a prim, pretentious prep school. Dewey Finn, despite being a foul-mouthed, manipulator, and an out-of-work rock musician transforms a bunch of socially awkward, withdrawn mid-schoolers into a bedazzling zany rock band.” At the crux of the production lies the plaintive voice of children just wanting to be heard without judgment and surprisingly our feckless protagonist turns out to be their redeemer. “The story highlights our education system’s issues, as there is so much pressure on children to conform to a system under the guise of discipline and career goals.”

The production has a cast of 160 actors, dancers, choristers and live instrumentalists in total. Samuel Pinto, 16, who is playing the role of Dewey, the protagonist, says, “I love how I’m playing the character that seeks to liberate so many kids. My character who is unconventional in all senses of the word starts enjoying the company of the children. He makes everybody feel heard and acknowledged.”

Sarah Zia, 18, who plays the role of Patty describes her character as evil, and one who hates children. “She’s one of the three roommates that Dewey lives with and always invites trouble for him. It’s certainly fun to be evil on stage because it helps me relate how an adult can unintentionally invite trouble for the kids,” she says.

Stefan Carvalho, 13, who plays Freddi the drummer, has started listening to rock more. “It has expanded my genres and given me a taste for new music. I look at it as a blessing,” he concludes.

(The show will be staged on Dec 15, 16 and 17 at the St. John’s Auditorium, Koramangala. For details, visit bookmyshow.com)



