30-yr-old housekeeper of Art of Living Ashram hangs self in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man from Haryana, who was working as a housekeeper, in the Art of Living Ashram was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the ashram’s premises in Kaggalipura police station limits on Saturday. The victim, Ankush Sharma, who was a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, used to stay in a room inside the ashram, died by suicide by hanging in a storeroom of the ashram, and was found dead on Saturday around 10.30 am. Over the last few days, the victim had been depressed, and he was constantly speaking to someone on the phone. The Kaggalipura police have registered a case of unnatural death.

A complaint has been filled by Atul Purushotham, who is the housekeeping in-charge at the ashram, and has been working there for the last 16 years.

“The victim was working as a housekeeper over the last seven years, and was said to have gone to his native place for a year. He was staying in room number 3 of Brindavan building of the ashram, and was sharing a room with Ajay Singh and Bijay Singh,” said an officer. The victim had taken two months’ leave to attend the BRIDGE course in the ashram.

“On Friday after he did not attend the course, Purushotham called the victim. When the calls went unanswered, he went to the victim’s room and did not see him there. Purushotham found him hanging from the ceiling fan in storeroom number 4. The victim had used a bed sheet to hang,” the officer added. The body was shifted to Rajarajeswari Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem, after which the body was handed over the victim’s family on Monday.

