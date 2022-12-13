Home Cities Bengaluru

Ola, Uber oppose five per cent cap on service charge

On Monday, the counsels of the cab aggregators and the advocate general made their submission before Justice CM Poonacha, who was hearing the petitions questioning the impugned notification. 

Published: 13th December 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ola Cabs.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have strongly opposed the state government’s notification directing the transport department to restrict them to collect service charges up to 5 per cent only for autorickshaws plying through them.  

On Monday, the counsels of the cab aggregators and the advocate general made their submission before Justice CM Poonacha, who was hearing the petitions questioning the impugned notification. 

The petitioners contended that the state authorities do not have the power under the Motor Vehicles Act to regulate or fix the ‘service fee’ charged by aggregators. The ‘service fee’ does not come under the ambit of fare and cannot be regulated under Section 67 of the Act. The service provided by the cab aggregators is not in the nature of transportation services and is not directly connected with the ‘hire’ of motor vehicles, the petitioners claimed. 

“The business activities of the petitioners are protected under article 19(1)(g) (right to practice any profession). This necessarily involves an element of earning monies to sustain one’s livelihood and for profit. Therefore, the restrictions placed by the state authorities in earning monies to sustain its business are in violation of Article 19(1)(g) and hence the impugned notification was issued without application of mind,” the petitioners claimed.

On the other hand, the state government defended its action by justifying the notification dated November 25, 2022, imposing restrictions on the service fee. A further hearing will continue on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Uber Motor Vehicles Act
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp