Now, give a name to your favourite VV Puram Food Street

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Renovation work on the iconic VV Puram Food Street began soon after the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning. Following the rituals, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar asked the public to suggest a name for the food street, which is planned to become a model road and identity of Bengaluru in terms of food and culture.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said he has given standing instructions to the BBMP and the contractor that the project should be completed by the end of February. “Two years ago, I had a meeting with my supporters from this ward and decided to do some development work related to VV Puram Food Street. We took the matter to the BBMP. The government has also given a grant, and under the MLA LAD funds, it has allocated Rs 6 crore for the makeover.”

BBMP Finance Commissioner Jayaram Raipura said that once completed, this project will become a role model for all other food streets in the city. When asked about whether the BBMP will fix rates of food items sold here once the development is completed, the commissioner stated that it is left to the traders.

BENGALURU: Renovation work on the iconic VV Puram Food Street began soon after the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning. Following the rituals, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar asked the public to suggest a name for the food street, which is planned to become a model road and identity of Bengaluru in terms of food and culture. Speaking to reporters, the MLA said he has given standing instructions to the BBMP and the contractor that the project should be completed by the end of February. “Two years ago, I had a meeting with my supporters from this ward and decided to do some development work related to VV Puram Food Street. We took the matter to the BBMP. The government has also given a grant, and under the MLA LAD funds, it has allocated Rs 6 crore for the makeover.” BBMP Finance Commissioner Jayaram Raipura said that once completed, this project will become a role model for all other food streets in the city. When asked about whether the BBMP will fix rates of food items sold here once the development is completed, the commissioner stated that it is left to the traders.