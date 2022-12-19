Blings All Bright

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The season to be jolly and party hard is upon us. With the celebration fever gripping the city, people are putting their best foot forward in terms of dressing with the trend. And that means opting for sequin and bling. Sequin dresses, short skirts and pencil skirts are hot picks this party season. If you are a beach person, then you can take inspiration from Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, from the latest song Besharam of the upcoming movie Pathan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which is already a chartbuster. The actor raised the temperature by pairing her bikini with a multi-coloured blingy sarong. Shaleena Nathani, who styled Padukone for the song, has definitely set the style tone for the season.

City-based fashionistas have also hopped onto the trend. Socialite Ila Dorairaj Naidu wore a multi-coloured striped sequined skirt for designer Tarun Tahiliani’s Bengaluru store launch and got a ‘wow’ as a compliment from the designer himself. “ I saw this skirt and fell in love with it online. I picked it up from Zara in Singapore after not finding it in India despite my efforts to hunt it down. I decided to wear it as the sundowner party I was attending had the theme ‘sunset hues’. To make the skirt more wearable during the day, I paired it with a crisp white shirt and statement feathered heels,” says Naidu, adding that she is a completely bling person.

Content creator Monalisa Panda, decided to wear a sequin short skirt with black bustier, for her anniversary dinner. “Usually, for my anniversary, I go in for something formal, like a pant suit or a dress. But this time, I wanted to break out of it and try something new. I follow a lot of trends on Instagram and Pinterest and of course, sequin topped the list,” says Panada, a social media lead for an e-commerce site. Considering the chilly evenings, she paired it with a blue blazer to keep her warm. “To be ready to hit the dance floor, I let go of the blazer,” she adds.

Designer Kriti Gulati, who recently started a brand called Crois en Toi, says some of the pieces from her collection are with sequins keeping the party season in mind. Gulati mentions that sequin has always been in trend in the Indian fashion scene. “If you see Indian couture, they have elaborate sequin work. However, in the international and western fashion scene, sequin is grabbing all the buzz now,” says Gulati, whose collection starts from the range of Rs 5,000.

Agrees celebrity designer Shloka Sudhakar. “Sequin can be seen in the latest collection by major international brands. People are getting more confident in donning sequins and bling in western wear as well. And this is going to stay for next year as well,” she adds.



