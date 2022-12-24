Home Cities Bengaluru

Pilots come late, cops junk IndiGo’s traffic jam claim

Flights with 180 passengers to New Delhi, Pune delayed by hours

Published: 24th December 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The captains of two domestic IndiGo flights reached the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) late on Friday, delaying flights and creating difficulties for passengers. Passengers from Bengaluru to both New Delhi and Pune were impacted. Air passengers said that IndiGo made an on-board announcement that traffic snarls were to be blamed for the captains reporting to duty late. They all seemed to have believed it also.

However, top traffic officials firmly denied it and said that there were no traffic jams in the city on Friday.
The IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi departed 81 mins late with around 180 passengers waiting for the arrival of the captains. Flight no. 6E 869 was scheduled to depart from KIA at noon and reach the IGI Airport at 2.50 pm, but it departed at 1.21 pm, and landed at 4.07 pm, a delay of 77 minutes.

An IndiGo crew member distributes bags
of munchies to passengers on board the
Bengaluru-Pune flight | Twitter

Daxshin, a passenger, tweeted around 1 pm: “Enjoying Bangalore’s salubrious climate sitting inside Indigo 6E 869 BLR-DEL flight to have departed at 12. Delayed by one hour, and counting. Reason: Captain stuck in Bangalore’s traffic jam!!! (sic)”

The Pune flight with around 180 passengers, scheduled to depart at 11.25 pm took off 51 minutes later. Kushboo, on board the flight to Pune, tweeted: Started at 6.30 am from Outer Ring Road to avoid holiday rush for 11.40 flight. After boarding, there is announcement in Indigo flight 6E 6104 that the pilot is stuck in traffic, flight delayed by an hour.” Aditya Wagle tweeted: “Legendary Bengaluru traffic strikes again. This time the pilot is stuck in traffic and passengers are in the plane waiting for him.”

IndiGo regretted and put out a standard response on its official handle: “We try our best to fly on time, however, sometimes due to the uncertain nature of our operating factors, flight schedule changes get unavoidable. Our team is trying its best to get your to your destination ASAP.”

MA Saleem, Special Commissioner, Traffic, ruled out the explanation. He told TNIE, “There were no traffic issues reported anywhere today. Which roads did the pilots take? Over the last one month, traffic jams have reduced across the city.” Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCP Traffic, West, and Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP Traffic, East also clarified that there were no issues at all on Friday. Sachin Ghorpade, DCP Traffic, North, said, “The roads did not have traffic, and it was all smooth through the morning.” Kuldip Kumar also ruled out any jams in his area. “Pilots are expected to report an hour early for duty. They should have reported before time even if there was a 15-minute delay,” he said.IndiGo is yet to respond to the questions sent to it until 9.25 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo KIA Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp