Land acquisition for crucial link road in Kempegowda Layout in Bengaluru finally complete 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The road connectivity between Mysuru Road and Magadi Road via the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) is set to be bolstered as the long-pending acquisition of 68 acres of land by BDA has been finally completed.

At present, half of the 10.76-km Main Arterial Road (MAR) through the layout, has been readied. This is also in stretches with breaks in between due to land acquisition issues. The completion of this 100 ft road will come as a relief to many site allottees of the NPKL Layout, who have repeatedly highlighted the need for infrastructure. It will connect all blocks of the Layout.

Dr A Soujanya, Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition, BDA, told TNIE, “We required 321 acres of land for the MAR. The exact connecting points would be from Machohalli (Magadi Road side) to Challaghatta (Mysuru Road side). Various issues impeded the acquisition of 68 acres of land. At Machohalli, there were hurdles for 16 acres of land as the granite factories refused to part with their land.

Six temporary structures too had come up.” They have been issued notifications, and the compensation will be finalised soon. “By January-end, BDA would be in a position to complete the process,” she added. The MAR from Machohalli would run close to the Challaghatta depot being readied by BMRCL and then pass through railway property on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Line. “A vent would be built below a railway bridge for the road to pass through. The design is yet to be finalised,” said a BDA source.

The connectivity will boost the value of the land on both ends and also give an impetus to development, another official said. Asked if BDA had to wait until the Challaghatta depot was readied, MS Channappa Goudar, General Manager, Land Acquisition cell, BMRCL, denied it, saying, “The contract for the depot has been awarded recently. BDA need not wait for its completion.” Railways were unable to provide details on the bridge, and the permission required by BDA to pass through its property.

BENGALURU: The road connectivity between Mysuru Road and Magadi Road via the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) is set to be bolstered as the long-pending acquisition of 68 acres of land by BDA has been finally completed. At present, half of the 10.76-km Main Arterial Road (MAR) through the layout, has been readied. This is also in stretches with breaks in between due to land acquisition issues. The completion of this 100 ft road will come as a relief to many site allottees of the NPKL Layout, who have repeatedly highlighted the need for infrastructure. It will connect all blocks of the Layout. Dr A Soujanya, Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition, BDA, told TNIE, “We required 321 acres of land for the MAR. The exact connecting points would be from Machohalli (Magadi Road side) to Challaghatta (Mysuru Road side). Various issues impeded the acquisition of 68 acres of land. At Machohalli, there were hurdles for 16 acres of land as the granite factories refused to part with their land. Six temporary structures too had come up.” They have been issued notifications, and the compensation will be finalised soon. “By January-end, BDA would be in a position to complete the process,” she added. The MAR from Machohalli would run close to the Challaghatta depot being readied by BMRCL and then pass through railway property on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Line. “A vent would be built below a railway bridge for the road to pass through. The design is yet to be finalised,” said a BDA source. The connectivity will boost the value of the land on both ends and also give an impetus to development, another official said. Asked if BDA had to wait until the Challaghatta depot was readied, MS Channappa Goudar, General Manager, Land Acquisition cell, BMRCL, denied it, saying, “The contract for the depot has been awarded recently. BDA need not wait for its completion.” Railways were unable to provide details on the bridge, and the permission required by BDA to pass through its property.