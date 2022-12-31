Home Cities Bengaluru

200 pieces of sniper tools seized at KIA in Bengaluru

Monocular, an equipment, helps in precision shooting even in darkness. “Customs officials wanted to verify if the kind of monoculars seized were the ones used in sniper rifles.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Around 200 pieces of equipment attached to sniper rifles were seized by customs officials at the Air Cargo Centre at KIA on Thursday, said multiple sources. The consignment was supposed to be delivered to a person in Hyderabad and was shipped via the courier centre. 

Monocular, equipment, helps in precision shooting even in darkness. “Customs officials wanted to verify if the kind of monoculars seized were the ones used in sniper rifles. They handed over samples of it to security agencies who confirmed the same to them,” another source said.

Top customs officials went in person to the cargo unit and took possession of the material from the cargo centre. Monocular is restricted in the government’s import list. The invoice attached for the consignment called it as “telescopic equipment”, another source said. 

It has been shipped by a freight flight. “It has not arrived through lesser-known cargo companies,” the source added.  Due to the nature of the consignment seized and the reason for its import yet to be ascertained, officials are unwilling to share any details.

A customs official said, “Probe is underway.”Agencies are now in the process of verifying the credentials of the consignee. No one has claimed the consignment. This is the first time such a big consignment of equipment was made, another source said.

