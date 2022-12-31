Home Cities Bengaluru

Football’s supernova: World mourns the loss of ace footballer Pele

Bengaluru city-based sportspersons remember Pele and his ‘beautiful game’

Published: 31st December 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Latin America still high in the aftermath of the World Cup returning to their continent after 20 years, South America’s footballing icon Pele breathed his last on Thursday. While bereaved Brazil is coping with the loss, sportspeople in Bengaluru also mourn the loss of the ‘King of Football’.

“Pelé has always been known for his great skills, quick movement and agility with the football. His generation set the tone for his national team and in fact, we used to practice Brazilian drills in our training sessions as well. What can I say about Pelé that hasn’t already been said? His presence was immense,” shares Chitra Kamal Gangadharan, head coach at Bangalore United Football Club. 

“When I was growing up, we never had a television. But one of my teachers was a big football fan. He used to tell us that Pelé played the game upside-down. His head used to be near the ground and his feet were in the air. We used to wonder how that was possible. Eventually, we discovered YouTube and there we saw his old highlights of him scoring goals with the bicycle kick or the scissor kick and that’s when I understood what my teacher meant. He has been a great role model for the youth,” says Deepak Kalia, business manager of Stadium Sports Foundation.

According to Roopesh Ciruvilla, head of soccer schools at Stadium FC, Pelé changed football for everyone.

“Brazil has produced wonderful talent in their history from Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaká to now Neymar, but Pelé is where it all started. He made himself known all over the world without social media. Even in Maradona’s era, you can argue that TV was there. But Pelé had nothing and yet, all of us know and revere him,” he says. 

While his impact on football has been nothing short of legendary, Pelé is one of the few who transcended his sport to be an icon for all sports in general.

“He has influenced me as an athlete even though we play different sports. When I used to play, I always drew on his sense of simplicity and his finesse. He gave me glimpses of how to organise the game and one’s self while producing the results we were after. Very few athletes can do that, it takes a deep understanding of themselves, their environment and the sport,” concludes Arjun Gautham, mental coach for tennis professionals. 

In memory

Brazilian footballing star, Neymar Jr, who equalled Pelé’s record-high tally of 77 international goals for the country, took to Insta to give his regards.“Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment.

He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: he gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains (sic),” he wrote in a post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pele  Football footballing icon Pele's death
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp