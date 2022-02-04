Bengaluru: Four caught for making fake gold biscuits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested four goldsmiths for making sub-standard gold biscuits using osmium sponge and a mixture of other alloys.

The gang used to sell the gold biscuits to jewellers after fixing the seals of international brands which authenticate the purity of gold.

The arrested are Rajesh Bhosle (44), Ajay Kanthilal (19), Akshay Bajrang (26) and Hritik Babasab Salunke (19).

A senior police officer said acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at Mathaji jeweller market complex in Nagarpete and caught the accused red-handed.

The officials seized 1.7 kg of gold, Rs 20,000 cash and seals.