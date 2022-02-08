Sir MV Terminal platforms already caving in

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, built at a cost of Rs 314 crore, awaits the nod of the Prime Minister’s Office for its launch, parts of platforms 1 and 7 have caved in recently. When TNIE visited the spot, it found that the damage had occurred towards the end of the platforms along the Banaswadi side. The restoration work is quietly on at both these locations.

The portion on platform 1, where a subway connects it to all the platforms up to 7, was being rebuilt. “Water below the surface started bubbling and leaking out. It had loosened the granite tiles. Hence, we were forced to remove the tiles and the process of redoing them is on,” a source said.

Platform 7 appeared to have suffered massively with tiles along a huge stretch being replaced. “The soil beneath the platform had caved in due to the heavy rains last year. The soil may not have been of good quality. As a result, a few tiles caved in thereby creating an uneven structure here. Hence, they are all being removed and the issue beneath the ground is being sorted out,” a senior railway source said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh claimed that he was not aware of the issue and asked TNIE to share photos of the damage so that it could be taken up with the Constructions Division of SWR. General Manager, SWR, Sanjeev Kishore, did not answer calls.

However, a senior railway official said, “Everyone in Bengaluru Division and the Constructions Division are aware of the matter. A massive cover-up is on as it is really embarrassing that the structures have got damaged even before the inauguration. The problems have reached Railway Board officials.”

The terminal in Byappanahalli, modelled on the lines of the Kempegowda International Airport, was planned to be launched by June 2019. However, major construction flaws delayed its inauguration.

Glitches in train

Bengaluru: Metro train riders faced inconvenience due to technical glitches at the Magadi Road Metro Station on Monday morning. Passenger de-boarding of four trains was done towards Baiyappanahalli, MG Road, Magadi Road and Vijayanagar and another one towards Kengeri at Majestic.