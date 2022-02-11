STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two burglars addicted to massage parlours held, Rs 16 lakh recovered

Police said the accused were involved in 13 house burglaries in and around the city.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:24 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayanagar police on Thursday arrested two habitual offenders who were addicted to massage parlours and committed a series of house burglaries, and recovered the booty worth Rs 16 lakh. The accused have been identified as John Melvin and Manjunath, residents of Nagarabavi.

Police said the accused were involved in 13 house burglaries in and around the city. Based on a complaint on January 7, Vijaynagar police examined the CCTV camera footage and tracked down the accused. Police claimed that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they were addicted to massage parlours and used to spend extravagantly on the woman working at the parlours, giving them hefty amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. With their arrests, the police have solved 13 burglaries, including in Kengeri, Adugodi and Jnanabharthi police station limits, police added.

