Karnataka gets first NAAC A+ grade institute 

In its two years of functioning DSATM has won multiple awards and grades by national, industry and government bodies.

Published: 14th February 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology and Management (DSATM) became the first institute in the state to be awarded an A+ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), the institution comes under the umbrella of Dayananda Sagar Institutions. 

Rohan Prem Sagar, who is a part of the board of governors at Dayananda Sagar Institutions said, “For students, employers and the community, academic partners, government agencies and other R&D centres a high NAAC ranking indicates the soundness of its governance, academic delivery, among several other critical parameters. DSATM is now ready to enlarge its operations across its functions to give better outcomes to students and faculty.” 

In its two years of functioning the institution has won multiple awards and grades by national, industry and government bodies, he added.

