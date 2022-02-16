STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘She will be remembered for her joie de vivre’

Bhargavi began theatre when she was 10 years old. So she saw the evolution of theatre over decades.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bhargavi Narayan

By Padmavati Rao
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a huge sense of loss at this moment, but there is also acceptance that we are all mortal. Bhargavi’s life is nothing but a celebration...after all she lived her life doing what she loved most, acting. And she was able to do so till the very end. It’s a blessing that all of us in the fraternity is grateful for. I, personally, feel blessed to have experienced her both as an elder and a contemporary. She loved theatre and she breathed theatre till her last breath. She was involved in the creative pursuit of it all throughout her life. When people say she is an institution, she is actually beyond that.

I have worked with her right from Malgudi Days and later in a Kannada series. So we have been associated in different capacities. When we were doing Malgudi Days, I was the assistant director and she was the actor. But in the Kannada series, she was both writing and acting in it. She always came across as a disciplined actor and thespian. What struck me most about Bharghavi was the confidence with which she carried herself. That in itself was an inspiration for me.

Bhargavi began theatre when she was 10 years old. So she saw the evolution of theatre over decades. She and Nani (Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana) named their home ‘Green Room’. Imagine naming your home Green Room! That didn’t come out of nothing. You have to have theatre flowing in your veins, you’ve got to breathe it, and it’s got to be your life. And that it was for her and Nani.

I was in my 20s when I worked with her. We are talking about four decades ago. It’s a strange relationship that we shared, one that runs deep. In fact, our lives were intertwined.

I have acted in plays that her son, Prakash Belawadi, directed and have been his co-actor too. I have also worked with her daughter as a co-actor way back in the ’90s when we did Nagamandala. She had this amazing ability to transcend any age barrier or any other normative barrier. She was a very open-minded person for someone from her generation, and was strong-willed. She will be remembered for her joie de vivre. 

(As told to Monika Monalisa)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp